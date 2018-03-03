Tallwood Exhibition Part 1 of 3

It has been a huge few months whilst preparing for my art exhibition. Twelve paintings were hung on Thursday, and at the preview late that afternoon, three were delightfully sold.
I’ve learned heaps in the last few months and I’d like to share it with you. So, in this first part I’d like to cover what I’ve learned about myself as this influenced everything else, paper, paint and techniques. The question was, what and how did I want to paint, why and who I was trying to please?
Several months ago I committed to this exhibition, but my head was spinning whilst figuring out what to create. Loose, tight, detailed, abstract, subdued or bright what was it going to be.
I know what you’re thinking, probably, that I’m doing too much thinking and not enough painting and you’re probably right! Ok, the end result of all my thinking, wasted paper and paint, was that I found myself at least for the time being. I learned that I was happy with some spontenaity, looseness but also happy to include some detail where required. Here are 4 paintings from the exhibition.
2 comments
i assumed you were busy and hopefully in doing art. Now i am so glad to hear about your exhibition and its success. i hope you will share more about the process and particularly the process of self discovery. We are all about “becoming” and being in that state is scary as well as exhilarating.
Also your wonderful paintings hint at stories and experiences that might be fun to share.
Thanks so much Holly! You have such a wonderful way with words and you say so much in just a few sentences. Yes, you’re right about the so called state…. pheew! I’d like to share more… thank you!
