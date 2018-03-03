Tallwood Exhibition Part 1 of 3

It has been a huge few months whilst preparing for my art exhibition. Twelve paintings were hung on Thursday, and at the preview late that afternoon, three were delightfully sold.

I’ve learned heaps in the last few months and I’d like to share it with you. So, in this first part I’d like to cover what I’ve learned about myself as this influenced everything else, paper, paint and techniques. The question was, what and how did I want to paint, why and who I was trying to please?

Several months ago I committed to this exhibition, but my head was spinning whilst figuring out what to create. Loose, tight, detailed, abstract, subdued or bright what was it going to be.

I know what you’re thinking, probably, that I’m doing too much thinking and not enough painting and you’re probably right! Ok, the end result of all my thinking, wasted paper and paint, was that I found myself at least for the time being. I learned that I was happy with some spontenaity, looseness but also happy to include some detail where required. Here are 4 paintings from the exhibition.