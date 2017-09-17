A pair of chooks

I really had my heart set on painting some chooks this week. Not having a chook pen close by to sit in and watch these beautiful creatures go about their day, I had to rely on some photos I had taken a couple of years ago.

The first is a hen and the second a rooster with his feathery tail. I guess what I liked most about this project was the fact that I gave myself the freedom to do some detail work, which I actually love and let loose in other places, something which I am warming to more and more.

I cut some mounts for them today and slipped them into frames, I had been holding onto for a while. Photos were taken without the glass to avoid excess reflection and glare.

Painting sizes are 7″ x 9″ on Arches 300gsm CP paper with 3 primary colours all of which were different brands. Yellow was Daniel Smith, red was Schminke Horadam and blue was art Spectrum. I really liked Daniel Smith’s Azo Yellow, as it was the only yellow I have used recently, that didn’t continue to run all over my palette box if tipped over.