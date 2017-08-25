It’s been a wonderful winter this year with abundance of sunshine over the last few months, yet nothing beats the arrival of Spring. Snowdrops and daffodils are some of my favourite blossoms. Today is Daffodil Day and I felt inspired to paint a “Spring explosion”, and that’s pretty much what it is. I totally let loose on this one and used watercolour, ink, gouache and pastel.

My last painting before this one was on Sunday. This was 5 days ago. I also tackled daffodils, but my mind was still in Winter.