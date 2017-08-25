Anica Art

Daffodils

It’s been a wonderful winter this year with abundance of sunshine over the last few months, yet nothing beats the arrival of Spring. Snowdrops and daffodils are some of my favourite blossoms. Today is Daffodil Day and I felt inspired to paint a “Spring explosion”, and that’s pretty much what it is. I totally let loose on this one and used watercolour, ink, gouache and pastel.

Daffodil-explosion

My last painting before this one was on Sunday. This was 5 days ago. I also tackled daffodils, but my mind was still in Winter.

Daffodils_watercolour_pastel

 

22 comments

  5. They are like shooting stars-a star burst of happiness filled with sunshine.
    i am always brought up short by remembering your seasons are just the opposite of ours. Here the stars are fall asters. The woodland aster has carpeted our shady front lawn in the first “snow” of fall.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

  6. lf ink block is ground unevenly it shows have a poor state of mind.When words are written carelessly showing no respect this shows my state of mind has not been well. happy sunday and everyday has good day.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s