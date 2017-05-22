Birds · ink · Watercolor · Wildlife

Eagle “Take two”

Anica Art

After a closer look at yesterday’s eagle, I decided to try again, as it just needed to resonate a little more. My inspiration for him came from visiting a wildlife sanctuary on our New South Wales South Coast. There he was in his large, but definitely not large enough enclosure perched up high looking rather sad. I took several photos through the cage and rediscovered them the other day.

My reference photo wasn’t very clear. I drew him, then started browsing through numerous web images looking for similarities, comparing features and making minor adjustments. I am much happier with this new one:

Ink and watercolour on Canson 300gsm 24x32cm CP

New series-eagle-A3

