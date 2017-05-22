After a closer look at yesterday’s eagle, I decided to try again, as it just needed to resonate a little more. My inspiration for him came from visiting a wildlife sanctuary on our New South Wales South Coast. There he was in his large, but definitely not large enough enclosure perched up high looking rather sad. I took several photos through the cage and rediscovered them the other day.
My reference photo wasn’t very clear. I drew him, then started browsing through numerous web images looking for similarities, comparing features and making minor adjustments. I am much happier with this new one:
Ink and watercolour on Canson 300gsm 24x32cm CP
6 thoughts on “Eagle “Take two””
I love both of them. This ones a bit sharper and brighter then the other one. The other eagle looks meaner. Both are really cool and very well done 🙂
Thank you… this new one is more like our eagle, I believe. Thanks again 🙂
i see. You changed the feathering and folds of skin around his eye and nostrils yet kept that wonderfully strong beak. he’s not so “pretty” anymore but definitely a raptor now. Well done!
Yes, that’s it! The main area of concern was around his beak…thanks again! 🙂
Excellent… !
Thank you, Evelyn! 🙂
