New Ink Series

I’ve been jumping all over the place in subject matter for my painting, so I have decided to create a little series using ink and watercolour. The Ink is mainly through my Elegant Styler calligraphy pen, which creates lovely blue/green and magenta effects when water is applied to it. I have also used some watercolour here and there and the paper used is Canson 300gsm CP. 24cm x 32cm

The first painting is of the Australian Emu

and the second is of the Australian Wedge-tailed Eagle.

I am reasonably happy with both but have decided to start again on the eagle. He’ll be in my next post.