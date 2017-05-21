I’ve been jumping all over the place in subject matter for my painting, so I have decided to create a little series using ink and watercolour. The Ink is mainly through my Elegant Styler calligraphy pen, which creates lovely blue/green and magenta effects when water is applied to it. I have also used some watercolour here and there and the paper used is Canson 300gsm CP. 24cm x 32cm
The first painting is of the Australian Emu
and the second is of the Australian Wedge-tailed Eagle.
I am reasonably happy with both but have decided to start again on the eagle. He’ll be in my next post.
16 thoughts on “New Ink Series”
You are a wonderful artist….Keep it up
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks so much for your lovely comment! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
They both look superb…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Evelyn! I have now finished my second attempt at the Eagle, and I am happier with it. 🙂
LikeLike
The eagle is awesome. What would you change?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hi Holly, Well, lots! I still liked this one, but was happy to learn from it. I am just about to post the new one, which I believe is more like our eagle. Thank you for your lovely comment! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Absolutely stunning!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks so much! 🙂
LikeLike
Beautiful!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Jodi! 🙂
LikeLike
I honestly love them. It’s really well done!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Mayah! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are so beautiful! I absolutely love the eagle from the curve of his beak to the way you have picked out the detailing on the feathers. Gorgeous.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks so much! I am thinking I should reevaluate the dark and light areas and start again… you never know, we’ll see what happens, but in the meantime, thanks so much for your lovely comment!
LikeLike