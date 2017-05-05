Our 6 day holiday is coming to an end with two nights at Jindabyne in the Snowy Mountains. No snow yet, but it’s pretty chilly, even though the locals are still running around in tee-shirts and shorts.

We woke to the magical sight of thick fog over Lake Jindabyne this morning and waited for it to lift revealing a beautiful sunny day. Our cabin overlooks the lake and in the warmth of the day, I found myself a tree stump that served as my plein-air studio.

The colours of the countryside are just as seen, a dry rugged shade, which I made up with Raw Umber and Cerulean Blue and was very happy with the match.

Every attempt at a painting is a lesson in itself, from which I see what has worked and what hasn’t, aiming to improve on the latter in the next painting. So although there were improvements scheduled, the kind man in the neighbouring cabin thought it was just perfect and bought it there and then. It will serve him as a memory of a place he has been visiting for half a century 🙂

Painted in “Happy Holiday Journal” Fabriano 300gsm A4 size 29.6cm x 21cm)