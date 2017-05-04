Our journey took us to Bright in Victoria. I have never seen a town so absolutely beautiful. The autumn colours were absolutely amazing with vivid oranges, yellows even “lipstick” magentas.
We walked by the river and settled on some rocks to paint this memento of our visit in my happy holiday journal. 🙂 A4 Fabriano 300gsm book
10 thoughts on “Bright, Victoria”
Love the colors! I forget sometimes that you are experiencing autumn while we are rejoicing in spring!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Christine! Australia is such a vast country and Bright is located in the Victorian high country, so in a way its got that northern hemisphere feel to it. It is absolutely the most beautiful town I have ever seen in Autumn! I know your Spring is beautiful too! There is just so much diverse beauty everywhere!
LikeLike
A lovely painting too. And did i tell you i am green with jealousy over the wave which you use as your header. One of theses days I’ll paint one as good-maybe!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Holly, you are very kind! But did you know I practised and practised on that one, the wave and the headland and in the end, all I did for the headland was one shape and that was it! If you’d like to see the whole picture, here is the link: https://blog.anicaart.com.au/2017/02/21/hopefully-a-bit-looser/ 🙂
LikeLike
gorgeous!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Jodi! T’was the most beautiful place!! 🙂
LikeLike
Beautiful! You are very gifted – thank you for sharing with us!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Joan, forever trying 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
beautiful!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Invisible Guy! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person