Original Art · Watercolor

Bright, Victoria

Anica Art

Our journey took us to Bright in Victoria. I have never seen a town so absolutely beautiful. The autumn colours were absolutely amazing with vivid oranges, yellows even “lipstick” magentas.

We walked by the river and settled on some rocks to paint this memento of our visit in my happy holiday journal. 🙂 A4 Fabriano 300gsm book

Bright

 

 

10 thoughts on “Bright, Victoria

    1. Thank you Christine! Australia is such a vast country and Bright is located in the Victorian high country, so in a way its got that northern hemisphere feel to it. It is absolutely the most beautiful town I have ever seen in Autumn! I know your Spring is beautiful too! There is just so much diverse beauty everywhere!

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s