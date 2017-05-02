I was delighted we explored a mini detour and stopped at this gorgeous spot alongside this babbling brook with its colourful poplar trees on our way to Bright in Victoria. Warm for the locals, but I was quite snug in my sherpa hoodie.

I haven’t done much “plain air” painting but was reasonably happy with this watercolour and ink sketch in my happy holiday journal. The ink was my Elegant Styler pen, which I really love, as long as I don’t overdo it! Fabriano A4 300gsm book.