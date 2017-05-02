I was delighted we explored a mini detour and stopped at this gorgeous spot alongside this babbling brook with its colourful poplar trees on our way to Bright in Victoria. Warm for the locals, but I was quite snug in my sherpa hoodie.
I haven’t done much “plain air” painting but was reasonably happy with this watercolour and ink sketch in my happy holiday journal. The ink was my Elegant Styler pen, which I really love, as long as I don’t overdo it! Fabriano A4 300gsm book.
6 thoughts on “Babbling Brook”
wonderful work, you are so talented!
the trembling poplars saw it, so did the placid landscape.the air was comfortably cool, fresh was the dewy mind and the painter’s mind was at work with her tools.serene, anica! need I say more, mon ami!
simple and effective-a perfect example of including just enough and not too much-lovely
Thanks so much, Holly! 🤗
beautiful!!!!
Thank you, Jodi! 🙂
