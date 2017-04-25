I had a lot on today and was unsettled as I really wanted to paint something. When I finally got to the stage, where everything else now took the back seat I decided to paint a portrait of a Kookaburra.
With my mind still spinning, I didn’t do a practice sketch but plunged straight onto the watercolour paper. I wasn’t even sure what media I would be using. Started with pencil, then Micron pen, Elegant Styler, watercolour and finally some gel pen. That will have to do for today! … and I feel better now 🙂
Kookaburra on A4 Canson 300gsm cold-pressed watercolour paper
10 thoughts on “Kookaburra Portrait”
thank u, anica for the laughing jackass portrait.if any bird symbolises australia, it has to be kookaburra.that smiling sweet one bubbling with joy and energy.
Thank you so much, but I actually thank you for a whole lot more!! You mentioned in the “Duck” comment, how much better it would be from imagination, and you have had me thinking ever since. You see, I haven’t allowed myself the freedom to do that, thinking that every feather had to be in the right place etc….but it doesn’t and you would still know it was a duck! And I can do it! I have been battling with realism and imagination for a while and even when I browse through other artists’ work, I find more beauty in imagination. So thank you for your comment, a lovely kick up the backside towards glorious new freedom! 🙂
Stunning work… !
Thanks, Evelyn! (Maybe a little less black next time) 😘
Fabulous!
Thanks, Catherine! 🙂
Wow! Have you consider to make a video so we can see how you paint from beginning to end? 😉
Have a wonderful day.
Thank you, Helen! Yes, I’d like to try that! 🙂
Yeah!!!
WOWZA!!!!!!!!!!!!
