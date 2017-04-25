Kookaburra_portrait_

I had a lot on today and was unsettled as I really wanted to paint something. When I finally got to the stage, where everything else now took the back seat I decided to paint a portrait of a Kookaburra.

With my mind still spinning, I didn’t do a practice sketch but plunged straight onto the watercolour paper. I wasn’t even sure what media I would be using. Started with pencil, then Micron pen, Elegant Styler, watercolour and finally some gel pen. That will have to do for today! … and I feel better now 🙂

Kookaburra on A4 Canson 300gsm cold-pressed watercolour paper