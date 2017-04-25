Birds · Mixed Media · Original Art · Watercolor

Kookaburra Portrait

Anica Art

I had a lot on today and was unsettled as I really wanted to paint something. When I finally got to the stage, where everything else now took the back seat I decided to paint a portrait of a Kookaburra.

With my mind still spinning, I didn’t do a practice sketch but plunged straight onto the watercolour paper. I wasn’t even sure what media I would be using. Started with pencil, then Micron pen, Elegant Styler, watercolour and finally some gel pen.  That will have to do for today! … and I feel better now 🙂

Kookaburra on A4 Canson 300gsm cold-pressed watercolour paper

Kookaburra_portrait_

 

 

10 thoughts on “Kookaburra Portrait

    1. Thank you so much, but I actually thank you for a whole lot more!! You mentioned in the “Duck” comment, how much better it would be from imagination, and you have had me thinking ever since. You see, I haven’t allowed myself the freedom to do that, thinking that every feather had to be in the right place etc….but it doesn’t and you would still know it was a duck! And I can do it! I have been battling with realism and imagination for a while and even when I browse through other artists’ work, I find more beauty in imagination. So thank you for your comment, a lovely kick up the backside towards glorious new freedom! 🙂

      Like

      Reply

