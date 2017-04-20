In my quest to find myself along the long and windy road of art, I decided to paint from memory today, rather than continually be looking through my photos to see what could possibly inspire me.
I really enjoyed this, as I found I could include as much of the beach as I wanted. Having taken many photos of our beach, I knew I could never fit all the various facets of the beach in one photo unless it was a panorama, and still it wouldn’t work.
The painting itself could obviously be improved on, but I’m pleased with the result and my new liberated take on creating.
Fabriano 300gsm sketchbook 11.5″ x 8″
2 thoughts on “Photo Reference versus Memory”
This is extravagant! No doubt your art skills are a blessing from God!
Oh Anica – it is so beautiful! You are so very talented and inspire me!
