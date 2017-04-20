Narrawallee · Original Art · Watercolor

Photo Reference versus Memory

Anica Art

In my quest to find myself along the long and windy road of art, I decided to paint from memory today, rather than continually be looking through my photos to see what could possibly inspire me.

I really enjoyed this, as I found I could include as much of the beach as I wanted. Having taken many photos of our beach, I knew I could never fit all the various facets of the beach in one photo unless it was a panorama, and still it wouldn’t work.

The painting itself could obviously be improved on, but I’m pleased with the result and my new liberated take on creating.

Fabriano 300gsm sketchbook 11.5″ x 8″

Narrawallee Beach-memory-wp

Published by Anica Art

I live in Mollymook, on the NSW South Coast. I love all aspects of traditional art and photography. I have a renewed passion for painting and want to learn as much as I can!

2 thoughts on “Photo Reference versus Memory

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s