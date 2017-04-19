Birds · Original Art · Watercolor

Zebra Finch Couple

Anica Art

We were visiting our grand kids on Easter Sunday and were so lucky to see all these Zebra Finches. I just had to paint some. These two are clearly in love …. and they actually do mate for life!

Watercolour and ink on 7″ x 5″ Das Watercolour 300gsm paper

Zebra Finch couplejpg

Published by Anica Art

I live in Mollymook, on the NSW South Coast. I love all aspects of traditional art and photography. I have a renewed passion for painting and want to learn as much as I can!

5 thoughts on “Zebra Finch Couple

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s