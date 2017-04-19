We were visiting our grand kids on Easter Sunday and were so lucky to see all these Zebra Finches. I just had to paint some. These two are clearly in love …. and they actually do mate for life!
Watercolour and ink on 7″ x 5″ Das Watercolour 300gsm paper
Published by Anica Art
I live in Mollymook, on the NSW South Coast. I love all aspects of traditional art and photography. I have a renewed passion for painting and want to learn as much as I can!
5 thoughts on “Zebra Finch Couple”
