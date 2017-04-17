Bird journal · Birds · Mixed Media · Original Art

Willie Wagtails

Anica Art

I spent Easter Monday finishing off my sketch of Willie Wagtails. They are very intense fast little birds, and their tails flit rapidly from side to side. This particular sketchbook doesn’t take to watercolour, so I used my Elegant Writer pen and some gouache.

Willie Wagtails-sketch

Published by Anica Art

I live in Mollymook, on the NSW South Coast. I love all aspects of traditional art and photography. I have a renewed passion for painting and want to learn as much as I can!

8 thoughts on “Willie Wagtails

  3. these chirpy cuties are at their best when humans don’t fill the universe with their noisy chatter.they r like daffodils, singing n dancing in the breeze, inhaling n spreading freshness.nice piece of “art” – thoughtful n revealing

    Like

    Reply

  6. I love every one of your paintings, Anica. When I commented last time, I was going to tell you that when I saw your first painting I had a mixed feeling. I enjoy seeing your photos, so I was a bit sad that I was not going to see them often from now on. On the other hand, I enjoy seeing your paintings a lot. Anyway, that was how I felt…
    I, on the other hand, want to learn painting, and have bought a lot of materials (more than I should), but at this point, I’m still having a lot of fun learning photographing and it seems like I can only do one thing at a time ;-( Oh well, maybe time will come.
    Have a wonderful day. Either painting or photographing, you are talented.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s