I spent Easter Monday finishing off my sketch of Willie Wagtails. They are very intense fast little birds, and their tails flit rapidly from side to side. This particular sketchbook doesn’t take to watercolour, so I used my Elegant Writer pen and some gouache.
8 thoughts on “Willie Wagtails”
Gorgeous!!
magic! I love the way you caught the tilt of his head with the flick of his tail. Like others i enjoy you photography but i’m really happy to see your painting.
these chirpy cuties are at their best when humans don’t fill the universe with their noisy chatter.they r like daffodils, singing n dancing in the breeze, inhaling n spreading freshness.nice piece of “art” – thoughtful n revealing
Beautiful work! I like the colors in the painting especially the blue in the background. 😊
Happy Easter! I love how you can perceive the motion of their tails
I love every one of your paintings, Anica. When I commented last time, I was going to tell you that when I saw your first painting I had a mixed feeling. I enjoy seeing your photos, so I was a bit sad that I was not going to see them often from now on. On the other hand, I enjoy seeing your paintings a lot. Anyway, that was how I felt…
I, on the other hand, want to learn painting, and have bought a lot of materials (more than I should), but at this point, I’m still having a lot of fun learning photographing and it seems like I can only do one thing at a time ;-( Oh well, maybe time will come.
Have a wonderful day. Either painting or photographing, you are talented.
I like the dark colors of this one! Happy easter!
Thank you! 🙂
