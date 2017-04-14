Birds · Wildlife · Original Art · Watercolor

A duck

Anica Art

Today I sketched a duck, unfortunately not “plein air” but from a photo I took in Tasmania under the Richmond Bridge. I was very mindful though of the skeletal structure. I find it fascinatingly productive to visualise the skeleton, which you can “Google”, and base the sketch on it. When you look at the bone structure, all of a sudden putting it all together is much easier. This was a quick sketch in watercolour and some white gel pen on top, as I didn’t have the patience to draw out all the feathers. Duck_sketch

Published by Anica Art

I live in Mollymook, on the NSW South Coast. I love all aspects of traditional art and photography. I have a renewed passion for painting and want to learn as much as I can!

6 thoughts on “A duck

