Today I sketched a duck, unfortunately not “plein air” but from a photo I took in Tasmania under the Richmond Bridge. I was very mindful though of the skeletal structure. I find it fascinatingly productive to visualise the skeleton, which you can “Google”, and base the sketch on it. When you look at the bone structure, all of a sudden putting it all together is much easier. This was a quick sketch in watercolour and some white gel pen on top, as I didn’t have the patience to draw out all the feathers.
6 thoughts on “A duck”
Amazing as always! Especially hits home as my dad loves ducks haha.
Oh that is exquisite; it is at once so solid and so floating/light. And, for a “quick” sketch your feathers are pretty awesome! I wish i could do as well.
Holly
beautiful Anica!
this is amazing! well done!
Nice sketch! Well done!
Thanks so much! 🙂
