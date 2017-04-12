Birds · Original Art · Watercolor · Wildlife

Two’s company, three’s a crowd!

Wrens would have to be my very favourite birds. We still have plenty of them around and their distinct chirping is frequently heard all around the place.  This is a trio of Superb Wrens with the male being the brighter, colourful one with the blue, and as you can see, one of the males is happier than the other!

Watercolour on Waterford Saunders 140lb paper 7.5 x 10.5 inches

Below is the image I posted last night in poor light. Next time I will wait for daylight. Sorry about that!

I live in Mollymook, on the NSW South Coast. I love all aspects of traditional art and photography. I have a renewed passion for painting and want to learn as much as I can!

20 thoughts on “Two’s company, three’s a crowd!

  7. A beautiful bird. Life,1 road, go your own way. Life,2 pieces of tresure, good body, the heart not old. Life,3 kinds of friends, willing to lend you the money, to attend your wedding, for you all the best!!!

    1. Thank you! I’m always trying different things. 17 years ago all my paintings of birds were on black, so I’ve kind of gone opposite now. In this painting the background is the white of the paper, but the lighting didn’t make the background look too good. 🙂

