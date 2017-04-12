Two’s company, three’s a crowd!

Wrens would have to be my very favourite birds. We still have plenty of them around and their distinct chirping is frequently heard all around the place. This is a trio of Superb Wrens with the male being the brighter, colourful one with the blue, and as you can see, one of the males is happier than the other!

Watercolour on Waterford Saunders 140lb paper 7.5 x 10.5 inches

Below is the image I posted last night in poor light. Next time I will wait for daylight. Sorry about that!