Wrens would have to be my very favourite birds. We still have plenty of them around and their distinct chirping is frequently heard all around the place. This is a trio of Superb Wrens with the male being the brighter, colourful one with the blue, and as you can see, one of the males is happier than the other!
Watercolour on Waterford Saunders 140lb paper 7.5 x 10.5 inches
Below is the image I posted last night in poor light. Next time I will wait for daylight. Sorry about that!
20 thoughts on “Two’s company, three’s a crowd!”
Beautiful paintings
Thanks so much! 🙂
love!!!!!
Thanks, Cybele – at least for two of them 🙂
I love this so much Anica!!!!!
Thanks so much, Sarah! 🙂
Our wrens are all just brown. Yours are so colorful! But what i really love is the expressive way you painted them. I expect the male on the left to jump over at any moment and tell the one the right to ‘bug off’ and ‘leave us alone’
Thanks Holly, you never know! We are truly lucky to have so many around. Just love them! 🙂
Lovely work! I really love how lively they look interacting with each other. Adorably cute too 🙂
Thanks, Donna! I try to get that in the painting, i feel if the character is there, it will make up for anything else. 🙂
a trio of twitters on a twig.nicely done, Anica
Thank you 🙂
A beautiful bird. Life,1 road, go your own way. Life,2 pieces of tresure, good body, the heart not old. Life,3 kinds of friends, willing to lend you the money, to attend your wedding, for you all the best!!!
Thank you, Sunshine! 🙂
this amazing! btw why use light background colors in your paitings?
Thank you! I’m always trying different things. 17 years ago all my paintings of birds were on black, so I’ve kind of gone opposite now. In this painting the background is the white of the paper, but the lighting didn’t make the background look too good. 🙂
these are watercolor on paper right? or oil?
Watercolour on paper 🙂
I love Wrens too, but ours in the UK are not as colourful as yours! Lovely work .
Thanks, Hilary! When you see them in the wild, the vivid blue really stands out! 🙂
