I realized early this morning that I had placed the Rainbow Lorikeet too high and the more I studied it the more I knew there was no room for the second bird! I had the option of starting again or making the most of the one I already had, so I chose the latter.

I chose to give it a simple loose background and I’ll leave it at that for now.

In my haste to get cracking on my painting, I just didn’t think enough. Next time there will be a one plan and that’s it!