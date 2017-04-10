I realized early this morning that I had placed the Rainbow Lorikeet too high and the more I studied it the more I knew there was no room for the second bird! I had the option of starting again or making the most of the one I already had, so I chose the latter.
I chose to give it a simple loose background and I’ll leave it at that for now.
In my haste to get cracking on my painting, I just didn’t think enough. Next time there will be a one plan and that’s it!
9 thoughts on “Plan B”
Looks pretty happy by itself I’d say.
Ahhh… Much better…. Anica, God himself blesses you with wonderful talents… Make them count
Absolutely stunning
Oh, it is lovely as it is! You let the one bird take center stage and while it may not be your original idea maybe it is better.
I LOVE the simplicity of it. You’re very talented.
It’s a beautiful painting as it is. I think it’s one of those s happy accidents it works so well.
Thanks so much! 🙂
As I see, it is not for the worse… Blessed are those who can paint, draw like this!
Thank you Robert, much appreciated! 🙂
