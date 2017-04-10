Plan B

I realized early this morning that I had placed the Rainbow Lorikeet too high and the more I studied it the more I knew there was no room for the second bird! I had the option of starting again or making the most of the one I already had, so I chose the latter.

I chose to give it a simple loose background and I’ll leave it at that for now.

In my haste to get cracking on my painting, I just didn’t think enough. Next time there will be a one plan and that’s it!SIngle rainbow

