Finding myself!

17 years ago I painted plenty of birds, we had limited edition prints made and lots were sold all ’round the world. So, I say: ‘”great”! , but then I had enough and didn’t want to paint birds anymore. I’m not sure why and then as a result of the tangled web we live in, otherwise known as life, I didn’t paint at all for many years.
But now I am all passionate about painting again! And after years of listening to my husband asking me to paint some birds, the penny finally dropped today, and I thought, why not! Not to mention that my recent little sparrows encouraged me as well!
One of the reasons I didn’t want to paint them, was all the detail I had bestowed upon them back in the day, and not wanting to do that now. Times change, we change and I thought perhaps it was expected of me. But as the penny dropped today, I thought, I can paint birds, the way I want to paint them, a little less detail, but hopefully capture their personalities. That’s what I’d like to do!
So here is my work in progress. It will be two Rainbow Lorikeets and some appropriate foliage. As I don’t have the patience to plan everything out at the start, we are starting with one bird! There will be another and some foliage and hopefully it will all blend in harmoniously.
Looks very realistic. I saw some of these at the zoo recently and this is just like them. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Josh! You have a very interesting blog, I wanted to comment, but couldn’t find where to do it! I’ll have to go back and figure it out! 🙂
LikeLike
I love it. i love your approach and your reasoning. I’m looking forward to seeing where the next bird lands and what it’s thinking. It is OK to have FUN.-it works!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I woke up this morning frantic I had put him in the wrong spot…I’ll just have to find him a cooperative mate! 🙂
LikeLike
Keep up the good work anice everything you paint is seen for what it is and also in a thousand different ways by different viewers. To me your woodland scenes evoke strong emotions from a woodland life long ago. Thank you .
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Jeremy, really appreciate your comment! 🙂
LikeLike
Elegant… Can’t wait to see this when it’s completed…. Come on, surprise me Anica… AGAIN!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Jasper! I think I’ll be surprised too! 🙂
LikeLike
can’t wait to see the end result. I have to cockatiels and love anything birc
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Ellie, I woke up this morning frantic the first lorikeet was too high up in the painting…but i’ll just have to think a bit harder 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow, just a work in progress, while it is already so pretty. Curious to the end result
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks so much, I’m hoping it stays that way! 🙂
LikeLike