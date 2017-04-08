I was so excited to have received my new pens yesterday and knew that this Black Cockatoo would be a great subject to practice on.
The special new pen is the “Elegant Writer” which is a calligraphy pen that dissolves with brush and water creating beautiful unpredictable effects. It’s really fun and encourages looseness! 🙂 There’s a bit of permanent marker in there too!
Super***
Thank you so much 🙂
Really beautiful Anica, love how flowing it all looks. I’ll have to check that pen out, we may not have them here in England yet! Lol we r always a bit behind you guys… Haha I’ll look on your FB page, mine is Little Woodland Treasures – started to do Teabag art so giving it a go…. Not sure why it says this comments is in my WordPress.com which I don’t have – I’m on lifes1bigbubbleblog.com – not sure how to correct it. Take care
Thank you Bubbles! I’m still finding my way around too. I’ll check you out on FB 🙂 Hope you have a lovely weekend, and if it’s in a bubble, may it be one of those beautiful big ones floating in the sky with the sunshine shining through it! 🙂 I wouldn’t mind one of those 🙂
Arhhhh thank you, you too. My bubble is shining bright today and multicoloured xxxx
Wow! That blending looks amazing cool pens
Yes, it kinda happens by itself! 🙂
Wicked cool! 🙂
That looks so amazing and unreal! You’re definitely one talented individual. Gotta say I’m kind of jealous of you’re skills! Great job again.
Thanks so much, Code! Don’t know about your humbling comment, but I’m definitely enthusiastic! 🙂
Youyre welcome. I mainly do fictional stories (although on my blog I do super short fiction) and when I’m bored I’ll draw. But I don’t post my drawings. Who knows, maybe one day I will!
Very nice! ❤ 🙂
Thanks! I like your moto: “Never stop learning” 🙂
B-E-A-U-T-I-F-U-L….! Anica’s really got talent…. Believe it or not, I find peace when i look at your paintings…. All your posts tell me a different type of story every time i see them… You’re paintings are, ‘The best’
I think you’re the B-E-S-T, Jasper! 🙂
Nice one
Thanks, Mustafa! 🙂
