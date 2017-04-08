Apr 8 2017

Black Cockatoo

I was so excited to have received my new pens yesterday and knew that this Black Cockatoo would be a great subject to practice on.

The special new pen is the “Elegant Writer” which is a calligraphy pen that dissolves with brush and water creating beautiful unpredictable effects. It’s really fun and encourages looseness! 🙂 There’s a bit of permanent marker in there too!Black cockatoo-ink

 

17 comments on “Black Cockatoo

  2. Really beautiful Anica, love how flowing it all looks. I’ll have to check that pen out, we may not have them here in England yet! Lol we r always a bit behind you guys… Haha I’ll look on your FB page, mine is Little Woodland Treasures – started to do Teabag art so giving it a go…. Not sure why it says this comments is in my WordPress.com which I don’t have – I’m on lifes1bigbubbleblog.com – not sure how to correct it. Take care

    • Thank you Bubbles! I’m still finding my way around too. I’ll check you out on FB 🙂 Hope you have a lovely weekend, and if it’s in a bubble, may it be one of those beautiful big ones floating in the sky with the sunshine shining through it! 🙂 I wouldn’t mind one of those 🙂

  6. B-E-A-U-T-I-F-U-L….! Anica’s really got talent…. Believe it or not, I find peace when i look at your paintings…. All your posts tell me a different type of story every time i see them… You’re paintings are, ‘The best’

