Apr 6 2017

The Ol’ Gum Tree

These’s always something fascinating to me about gum trees and their blossoms. There must be hundreds of varieties and our hybrid is in our front yard. I have painted its leaves and blossoms before, but this time taken a different more looser approach.

Watercolour and some ink on 300gsm Waterford Saunders CP paper.

Gum blossoms on white

4 comments on “The Ol’ Gum Tree

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s