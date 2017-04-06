The Ol’ Gum Tree

These’s always something fascinating to me about gum trees and their blossoms. There must be hundreds of varieties and our hybrid is in our front yard. I have painted its leaves and blossoms before, but this time taken a different more looser approach.
Watercolour and some ink on 300gsm Waterford Saunders CP paper.
wow thats genius..!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, 😘
LikeLike
I think that will make a good hobby…… #the_gum_tree well, good luck with that Anica
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Jasper – happy rapping 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person