Thank You DISCOVER!

Wow! I woke up this morning, prepared my cup of tea and sat down to check on some social media. To my humble amazement I found that the kind editors of Discover at WordPress featured my “Sparrows on the Fence” and brought a lot of new visitors my way!
I’d like to express a big thank you to Krista and the team at WordPress, and if you don’t know much about Discover, as I didn’t – I quote:
WordPress Discover is:
“A daily selection of the best content published on WordPress, collected for you by humans who love to read.
Go to Discover yourself, as I will now on a daily basis to check out all new things, that I perhaps would never of thought of otherwise.
Congrats! without a doubt you deserve more, Keep the good work up
Congratulations!! It deserves it!
Congratulation anica…..
Thank you, Silky! I have followed your blog, even though there doesn’t seem to be anything there yet _ but I’m sure there will be soon! 🙂
since i am new to this …..but i will add with the passage of time….
Thank you Jasper, your comment is so kind and encouraging ! 😘💕
You deserve to be encouraged Anica… Just be who you are
Anica… The fact is your blog is worth it, you know, to be spread out over the globe… ‘Discover’ or not, your blog will reach to the skies one day. I’m a big fan of you, i read all your posts… Good luck with your near future
