Thank You DISCOVER!

Wow! I woke up this morning, prepared my cup of tea and sat down to check on some social media. To my humble amazement I found that the kind editors of Discover at WordPress featured my “Sparrows on the Fence” and brought a lot of new visitors my way!

I’d like to express a big thank you to Krista and the team at WordPress, and if you don’t know much about Discover, as I didn’t – I quote:

WordPress Discover is:

“A daily selection of the best content published on WordPress, collected for you by humans who love to read.

Go to Discover yourself, as I will now on a daily basis to check out all new things, that I perhaps would never of thought of otherwise.