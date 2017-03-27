Spending a relaxing long weekend at Burrill Lake only 10 minutes from home painting sparrows on the fence. Used Saunders Waterford CP and really like it with my mixed media of watercolour with some ink, gouache and conte crayon. 10.5″ x 7.5″
Spending a relaxing long weekend at Burrill Lake only 10 minutes from home painting sparrows on the fence. Used Saunders Waterford CP and really like it with my mixed media of watercolour with some ink, gouache and conte crayon. 10.5″ x 7.5″
Solid and appealing, the poses ! Oh my …
I bet that those little guys are discussing a real-world matter sarcastically
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Yaman, yes intense politics I think!
LikeLiked by 1 person
haha, yeah i think so
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beautiful work!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Ashish & Charu! 🙂
LikeLike
Thanks, Carol! Every painting or sketch done is such a learning process isn’t it!
LikeLike
The birds look so soft. Beautiful painting! I love the wood too. 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people